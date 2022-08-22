RB Kenyan Drake says Raiders plan to release him

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake said Monday he was told by the team that it plans to release him. The 28-year-old Drake had his best season in 2020 with Arizona, rushing for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns. He signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Raiders last year, and rushed for 254 yards with 291 yards receiving. His 2021 campaign ended with a season-ending ankle injury in December. Drake said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that general manager Dave Ziegler called him personally to let him know the team was moving on.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.