Spanish league looking into insults against Atlético player

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league and Atlético Madrid will investigate the altercation between Atlético defender Mario Hermoso and some of the club’s fans after the team’s home loss this weekend. The league will look into the alleged insults made against the player. The club will investigate whether any of its fans should be suspended. Hermoso was among the Atlético players undergoing physical training after the team’s 2-0 loss to Villarreal in the Spanish league when some fans apparently started to insult players, including Hermoso and forward Antoine Griezmann. Hermoso exchanged words with fans in the stands where the Atlético ultras are located.

