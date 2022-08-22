Tuchel charged by FA for comments about referee

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the English Football Association after saying he would prefer that a certain referee did not officiate games involving the team. After a feisty 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Aug. 14, Tuchel said “maybe it would be better” if Anthony Taylor did not referee Chelsea games again. The FA has concluded an investigation into Tuchel’s comments by charging him with improper conduct through either implying bias, questioning a referee’s integrity or bringing the game into disrepute. He has until Thursday to respond.

