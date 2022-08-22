Waters breaks tie with walk, Royals beat White Sox 6-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April. Joe Kelly, the seventh of eight White Sox pitchers, hit a pair of batters to start the inning. Ryan O’Hearn singled, and Waters drew a five-pitch walk with one out to break a 4-all tie. The White Sox rallied from a four-run deficit after their starter, Michael Kopech, exited the game having faced just four hitters. The team said he departed with left knee soreness.

