After Super Bowl run, Bengals say they’re built to last

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals are determined to show they’re built to last. To a man, the Bengals say they want to prove the team’s culture has undergone a monumental shift under coach Zac Taylor and winning is the new standard after their improbable Super Bowl run. That’s not hard to sell as long as the quarterback is Joe Burrow. If Burrow can stay reasonably healthy the Bengals have to like their chances in 2022. That will depend on a rebuilt offensive line keeping the franchise quarterback upright.

