Anderson homers, Marlins hold off A’s 5-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Brian Anderson homered, Pablo López pitched six scoreless innings and the Miami Marlins survived Oakland’s ninth-inning rally to beat the Athletics 5-3. López (8-8) struck out five, allowing four hits and two walks in his first career start against Oakland. Anderson broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a solo home run to left. Miami added four runs in the sixth on RBI singles from Jesús Aguilar and Jacob Stallings and a two-run double by Jerar Encarnación. The A’s got on the board in the ninth inning on an RBI single by Stephen Vogt, ending a 17-inning scoreless streak.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.