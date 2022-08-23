Belichick’s Patriots take reps against McDaniels’ Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots took the field Tuesday at the Raiders’ facility for the first of two joint practices ahead of their preseason finale on Friday. It was a reunion for Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his longtime assistant, Josh McDaniels, who’s now the Las Vegas coach. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looked sharp against the Patriots’ defense. He has not played in the preseason. Patriots QB Mac Jones struggled in his initial reps, throwing a pair of interceptions.

