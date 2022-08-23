Benfica denies Dynamo Kyiv unlikely spot in Champions League

Dynamo Kyiv’s improbable bid to reach the group stage of the Champions League ended at the final hurdle after the Ukrainian team’s heavy aggregate loss to Benfica in the qualifying playoffs. Benfica won 3-0 in the second leg in Lisbon thanks to goals by Nicolas Otamendi, Rafa Silva and David Neres to follow up its 2-0 win in the first game last week in Łódź, Poland. Dynamo is a storied name in European soccer. It hasn’t played a domestic game all year because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Champions League qualifiers are the only matches Dynamo has played and it beat Fenerbahce and Sturm Graz to get to the final round. Maccabi Haifa and Viktoria Plzeň also advanced.

