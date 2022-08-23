Bethancourt stars at plate, on mound as Rays beat Angels

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Christian Bethancourt had two run-scoring hits in the same inning and later moved from behind the plate to the mound to pitch a scoreless ninth as the surging Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-1. The Rays own the top AL wild-card spot. They have won four straight and 10 of 12. Bethancourt homered and hit a two-run single in a six-run seventh that gave the Rays a 9-1 lead. With Tampa Bay ahead by 10 in the ninth, manager Kevin Cash sent his catcher to the mound. Bethancourt’s fastball topped out at 95 mph as he allowed two hits and struck out Luis Rengifo.

