Bills driven to ‘find a way’ after latest playoff collapse

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The message to the Buffalo Bills entering this season is simply to “find a way,” after falling short of their ultimate objective in each of the past two seasons. The words were imprinted on a banner hung on the stands at their training camp facility to serve as a motivational reminder following last season’s playoff collapse. Buffalo squandered a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of an eventual 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City in the AFC divisional round. The Bills are pegged as Super Bowl favorites, and feature a Josh Allen-led offense and a defense that includes the addition of Von Miller to muscle up what had been a middling pass rush.

