Bradley sparks 8-run rally, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 9-3

BOSTON (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled and scored to key an eight-run inning against his former team and the Toronto Blue Jays rolled to a 9-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox. George Springer had a pair of hits and drove in three runs in his return to the lineup at designated hitter as the Blue Jays (66-55) notched their fifth win in six outings to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL wild-card standings. Ross Stripling (6-3) followed up his flirtation with a perfect game last week with another efficient night, yielding one run off six hits and striking out six over six innings.

