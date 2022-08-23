Browns’ Garrett: ‘No rivalry’ with Mayfield before opener

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield and the Browns will have a reunion on Sept. 11. The game is already being hyped, but Myles Garrett is treating it like any other. Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end insists he isn’t making any more of Mayfield’s matchup against the Browns, who traded the quarterback to Carolina this summer. Garrett wasn’t surprised his former teammate won the Panthers’ starting job and said he doesn’t wish any “ill” toward Mayfield. Back-to-back No. 1 overall picks in Cleveland, Garrett and Mayfield helped the Browns end their long playoff drought and revive a fallen franchise. They’re on opposite sidelines now, but Garrett doesn’t consider Mayfield an enemy — just another quarterback.

