Colts counting on Ryan, improved defense to make playoff run

The Indianapolis Colts believe the Matt Ryan-Jonathan Taylor combination will create more offensive balance. They’re also counting on Yannick Ngakoue and Stephon Gilmore to reinforce a young defense. Coach Frank Reich thinks it can lead to a deep playoff run. First, though, Indy must find some complementary receivers to Michael Pittman Jr. They also need two new offensive line starters to play well and can’t wait to get three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard back, too. Leonard has not practiced since having back surgery in June.

