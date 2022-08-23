Dodgers All-Star Buehler has 2nd career Tommy John surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers All-Star pitcher Walker Buehler has undergone Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. The team had said earlier this month that the 28-year-old right-hander would be having season-ending elbow surgery, but had not said it would be Tommy John. The typical recovery time for such a procedure is 12-to-18 months. The Dodgers had already said the 28-year-old right-hander would be having season-ending elbow surgery, but not that it would be Tommy John. The typical recovery time for such a procedure is 12 to 18 months.

