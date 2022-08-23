Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together after all. The All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer. The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” according to general manager Sean Marks. Marks added that the goal remains to bring a championship to Brooklyn. That is certainly more likely by keeping Durant, who remains one of the best scorers in the NBA. He is set to begin a four-year extension he signed last summer.

