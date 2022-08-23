Family matters: Nepotism a hurdle to diversity in coaching

Nepotism is considered one of the most significant factors that has led to Black coaches being under-represented in major college football. The Associated Press examined rosters of the 65 Power Five conference schools and found 26 instances of family members on the same coaching staff. Of those, 23 involved white coaches. The executive director of the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches says the issue cannot be ignored.

