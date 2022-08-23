Garoppolo remains with 49ers after latest roster cut

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers went through another round of roster cuts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster. The Niners reduced the active roster from 85 players to 80 without making a move with Garoppolo, their former starter who has spent all training camp working out on his own while San Francisco tries to find a trade partner. The Niners placed cornerback Jason Verrett on the reserve physically unable to perform list and rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis on the reserve non-football injury list.

