Gonzalez, Giménez homer off Clevinger, Guardians top Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez homered off former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger and the AL Central-leading Guardians beat the San Diego Padres 3-1. Gonzalez hit a line shot to left field with two outs in the second, his fourth. Giménez drove a ball deep into the seats down the right field line leading off the fifth, his 15th. San Diego came in leading Milwaukee by 1 1/2 games for the NL’s third wild card spot and lost for the sixth time in 10 games. Clevinger was facing the Guardians for the second time since they traded him to San Diego during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

