Hurricanes sign veteran forward Paul Stastny to 1-year deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed veteran forward Paul Stastny to a $1.5 million contract for next season. Stastny’s addition could fill a void with winger Max Pacioretty expected to miss several months after surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. The Hurricanes are trying to improve their scoring after averaging fewer than three goals a game in the playoffs this past season. Stastny scored 21 in 71 games with Winnipeg last season and has 310 in the regular season and playoffs since breaking into the NHL. The 36-year-old also gives Carolina some depth down the middle after losing Vincent Trocheck in free agency.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.