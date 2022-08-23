‘I’m concerned’: Liverpool under scrutiny after slow start

The Premier League’s crisis club for the first two weeks was Manchester United but much of the scrutiny will now switch to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s team already has dropped seven points after a 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Monday followed draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace. Injuries are taking their toll on the squad while Klopp may regret not investing in a new midfielder in this transfer window. The usually imperious Virgil van Dijk has made sloppy errors and the team is still adjusting to life after Sadio Mane. A heated exchange between Van Dijk and James Milner during the United game was perhaps a sign that all is not right.

