NWSL final to be televised nationally during prime time

The National Women’s Soccer League final at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., will be aired nationally in prime time on CBS. The NWSL, sponsor Ally Financial and CBS announced the Oct. 29 championship game. The title game will be airing in prime time for the first time in the 10-year-old league’s history. The top six teams in the league advance to the playoffs, scheduled to start Oct. 15. The top two finishers in the regular season get a bye to the semifinals.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.