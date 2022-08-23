Parents of Astros’ Alvarez come from Cuba to see 1st game
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez had three extra special guests at Minute Maid on Park on Tuesday night. His father, mother and brother came from Cuba to see him play professionally for the first time. The family arrived on Friday and is staying with Alvarez at his home in Houston. They aren’t sure how long they’ll get to stay. But for however long it is they’re soaking up every moment. The 25-year-old Alvarez hit a single early in the game against Minnesota.