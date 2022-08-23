Report on UNLV student boxing death draws anger, not action

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada boxing regulators have received an investigative report about the death of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas student after he fought in a fraternity charity boxing match last November. Nevada Athletic Commissioners on Tuesday called 20-year-old Nathan Valencia’s death a tragedy and the event “an illegal fight.” But they also said they lacked authority then or now to take criminal action. The 158-page report from the state attorney general’s office offered three key findings about the limits of police involvement. It says a police statement last December that no crime had been committed was premature and too definitive — but now forecloses the possibility of future criminal prosecution.

