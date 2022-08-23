Rodón stays hot as Longoria helps Giants beat Tigers, 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón continued his hot streak with seven strong innings as the San Francisco Giants held off the Detroit Tigers 3-1. The Giants survived a bases-loaded threat in the ninth. Evan Longoria homered for the Giants, who won their eighth straight interleague game on the road. Rodón allowed one run on five hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter. He is 4-0 in his last five starts with a 1.44 ERA and has now recorded eight double-digit strikeout games this season. Drew Hutchison (1-7) took the loss, allowing one run on four hits and two walks in five innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.