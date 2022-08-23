Titans trim to 80 by placing rookie kicker on reserve list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are making sure they keep undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak around a bit longer. The Titans placed Shudak on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday. The move trimmed their roster to 80 by the NFL deadline Tuesday afternoon. That also means that Shudak will stick around at least through the first four games of the season even as he sits out that period. Shudak would be eligible to practice and join the active roster after the Titans play at Indianapolis on oct. 2. Shudak hurt himself attempting a field goal in June.

