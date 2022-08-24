Andries Jonker hired as Netherlands women’s soccer coach

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Andries Jonker has been appointed coach of the Netherlands women’s soccer team. He succeeds Mark Parsons who left the post after a disappointing Euro 2022 which saw the defending champions knocked out in the quarterfinals. Jonker is a former coach of Bundesliga team Wolfsburg and assistant to Louis van Gaal when the Dutchman coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The Dutch soccer federation said Wednesday that Jonker signed a contract through to the 2025 European Championship. Jonker’s first match in charge will be a Sept. 2 friendly against Scotland.

