Bolt hits leadoff sacrifice fly in 10th, A’s beat Marlins

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Skye Bolt hit a leadoff sacrifice fly — as strange as that sounds — in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 to avert a three-game sweep. With David MacKinnon on second base as the automatic runner and the score tied at 2, Marlins left-hander Richard Bleier flung a wild pitch. That advanced MacKinnon to third, and Bolt followed with a winning flyball. Until the 10th, the afternoon belonged to left-handers Jesus Luzardo of Miami and Cole Irvin of Oakland. Irvin struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits without a walk. He had lost four straight decisions in August. Luzardo, who was traded from Oakland to Miami in the middle of the 2021 season, also gave up just three hits in seven innings.

