Epicenter the 7-5 favorite for the Travers Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Epicenter has been installed as the 7-5 morning-line favorite for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Epicenter, runnerup in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness and winner of the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga just over three weeks ago, is the 7-5 morning-line favorite for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes on Saturday with jockey Joel Rosario. Rich Strike, who defeated Epicenter in the Derby, will go from the No. 2 position with jockey Sonny Leon, and Preakness winner Early Voting is an 8-1 choice with Jose Ortiz. The field also includes Haskell winner Cyberknife, Ain’t Life Grand, Gilded Age, Artorius, and Zandon.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.