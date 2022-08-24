Giolito, Sheets lift White Sox to 5-3 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lucas Giolito pitched impressively into the seventh inning, Gavin Sheets twice came through with the bases loaded and Yoán Moncada pulled off a slick double play to help the Chicago White Sox to a 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Giolito allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Then Kendall Graveman was helped out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh thanks to Moncada’s play at third. The bases were loaded with one out and Chicago up 3-1. Moncada lunged to his right to snag a grounder. Then he touched third for the force and threw to first to complete the twin killing.

