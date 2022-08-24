GM hires give NFL bright spot in diversity, but work remains

DALLAS (AP) — The NFL has seen a recent increase in the percentage of minorities hired as general managers. Six of the 12 hires since the start of 2021 have been minorities. Ryan Poles of the Chicago Bears credits former Kansas City GM Scott Pioli for prioritizing opportunities for minorities. Will McClay of the Dallas Cowboys has had chances to get that hiring ratio above 50%, but chose to stay with his club as vice president of player personnel. C. Keith Harrison is the lead author of the annual NFL Diversity and Inclusion Report. He and others believe relationships are crucial to maintaining or expanding roles of minorities in front offices. All agree the focus on minorities must continue.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.