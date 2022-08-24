Innovative coach Don Coryell picked as HOF finalist

Innovative offensive coach Don Coryell, who helped usher in the modern passing game to the NFL, was picked as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. The former Chargers and Cardinals coach was announced as the candidate from a group of 12 coaches and contributors. Coryell will get into the Hall if he is supported by at least 80% of the full Hall of Fame panel of voters next January. Coryell had a 111-83-1 record in 14 NFL seasons, won three playoff games and never reached a Super Bowl. But his impact on the game with his famous “Air Coryell” offense in San Diego was transcendent.

