Innovative coach Don Coryell picked as HOF finalist
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
Innovative offensive coach Don Coryell, who helped usher in the modern passing game to the NFL, was picked as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. The former Chargers and Cardinals coach was announced as the candidate from a group of 12 coaches and contributors. Coryell will get into the Hall if he is supported by at least 80% of the full Hall of Fame panel of voters next January. Coryell had a 111-83-1 record in 14 NFL seasons, won three playoff games and never reached a Super Bowl. But his impact on the game with his famous “Air Coryell” offense in San Diego was transcendent.