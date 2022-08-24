Murray’s long-term deal secure, Cards push for more success

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are together for the foreseeable future after the quarterback signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal during the offseason. Murray’s arrival has helped the Cardinals make steady improvement since he was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. The Cardinals made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015. They expect to get back to the postseason, but have significant obstacles. Star WR DeAndre Hopkins will miss the season’s first six games after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. They also have to make up for the loss of LB Chandler Jones, who had 71 1/2 sacks over the past six seasons.

By The Associated Press

