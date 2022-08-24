Pera beats top-seeded Krejcikova for 12th straight win
By BRIAN DULIK
Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Bernarda Pera extended her career-best winning streak to 12 matches, beatiung top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals in Tennis in The Land. Pera, ranked No. 51, broke 2021 French Open champion Krejcikova four times in claiming eight of the final nine games. The 27-year-old has won her last two WTA 250 tournaments in Budapest, Hungary, and Hamburg, Germany. Second-seed Martina Trevisan of Italy withdrew with a left thigh injury, giving Shuai Zhang a walkover. Third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia was upset by Madison Brengle 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the round of 16.