Ramirez lifts Rays to 4-3 win over Angels in 11 innings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez had an RBI double in the 11th inning and scored the winning run on a throwing error to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. It was the fifth consecutive win for the Rays, who came back twice in the extra innings. Ramirez scored on a throwing error by first baseman Jared Walsh with one out in the 11th after he had doubled off Jaime Barria (2-3). Taylor Ward’s double had driven in automatic runner Shohei Ohtani that put the Angels up 3-2 in the top of the 11th. JT Chargois (1-0) got the win after one inning of relief.

