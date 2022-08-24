Saints enter new coaching era with confidence in roster

New Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a roster that looks stronger and deeper than it was last season. A number of key players are returning from major injuries and the Saints also have brought in some established veterans such as receiver Jarvis Landry and safety Tyrann Mathieu. New Orleans’ pair of first-round draft choices have stood out this preseason. Top draft pick Chris Olave has been a playmaking receiver in practice and exhibition games. Fellow first-rounder Trevor Penning could wind up starting at left tackle. The Saints receiving group hopes for a boost from record-setting receiver Michael Thomas’ return from injury. But much could depend on how quarterback Jameis Winston performs in his comeback from a major knee injury.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.