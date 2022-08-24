Texas murder trial in pro cyclist’s killing may be delayed

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas judge presiding over the trial of the woman accused of killing pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson says it will likely will be delayed from its scheduled October start because defense lawyers have filed a flurry of motions that require consideration. Kaitlin Armstrong’s attorneys initially pressed her right for a speedy trial when she pleaded not guilty plea to murder in July. They have since filed motions to throw out statements from Armstrong’s interview with investigators. Wilson was found shot to death May 11 in Austin. Armstrong fled the country and was arrested in Costa Rica.

