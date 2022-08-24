Van De Zandschulp reaches Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands cruised into the Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals, beating Spain’s Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the U.S. Open tune-up event. Dominic Thiem didn’t have it as easy, falling to Britain’s Jack Draper 6-1, 6-4 victory at Wake Forest University in the third round. The second-seeded Van de Zandschulp advanced to play 10th-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France, a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro.

