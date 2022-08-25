Angels 1B Walsh goes on IL with thoracic outlet syndrome

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to thoracic outlet syndrome on his left side. Walsh has struggled this season offensively, hitting .215 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs in 118 games. Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad said before Los Angeles played at Tampa Bay that it has not been determined yet if Walsh will require surgery or could play again this season. In other roster moves, the Angels selected first baseman Mike Ford from Triple-A Salt Lake, recalled catcher Matt Thiass and designated infielder Phil Gosselin for assignment. Ford also played with San Francisco, Seattle and Atlanta this year.

