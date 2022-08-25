Araiza, 2 SDSU teammates accused of gang rape in civil suit
By BERNIE WILSON and JULIE WATSON
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates have been accused in a civil lawsuit of gang-raping a teenager at an off-campus party last fall. The lawsuit was filed in San Diego County Superior Court. It accuses Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko of gang-raping a then-17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at a home where Araiza had been living. The plaintiff is now 18. She is identified in the complaint as “Jane Doe” because she was underage at the time.