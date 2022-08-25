Cardinals’ Goldschmidt has 2 HR, 5 RBIs in 8-3 win over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt slugged his 32nd and 33rd homers to highlight a five-RBI performance, Corey Dickerson set a franchise record for consecutive hits and the St. Louis Cardinals rolled to an 8-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. Goldschmidt, Dickerson and Tommy Edman collected three hits apiece as the NL Central-leading Cardinals won for the 10th time in their last 12 games. The Cubs lost for the fourth time in six games. The Cardinals collected 16 hits.

