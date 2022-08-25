Colts close quiet camp with new punter, renewed hope

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — First, Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich couldn’t wait for training camp to begin. Now, he can’t wait to get back home. Nearly a month after arriving at their summertime workout facility on the city’s northwest side, the Colts closed out a relatively uneventful camp with a final, light, indoor workout. They signed a new punter — one day after announcing Rigoberto Sanchez would miss this season with a torn Achilles tendon. An MRI confirmed second-year defensive end Kwity Paye avoided a serious left leg injury during Wednesday’s practice. And starting center Ryan Kelly missed his second straight practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Otherwise, it was pretty quiet.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.