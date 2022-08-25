Daboll, Salah hopeful for yearly Giants-Jets practices

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and the New York Giants held a joint preseason practice for the first time in 17 years. Coaches Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll want to make the workout an annual event. Both coaches stressed being respectful in the workout at the Giants’ training facility. There seemed to be no injuries, though Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari hurt a leg running sprints. The Jets and Giants also have played an annual preseason game since 1969 and this year’s version is on Sunday.

