Djokovic’s players’ association appoints executive director

NEW YORK (AP) — The tennis players’ association founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil two years ago has appointed former NFL Players Inc. president Ahmad Nassar as its executive director and the CEO of a new for-profit affiliate to generate off-court commercial opportunities. The Professional Tennis Players Association — or PTPA — announced the moves Thursday night. The group held a meeting ahead of the start of the U.S. Open next week. The affiliate, Winners Alliance, will seek licensing agreements for video games, trading cards and collectibles. The PTPA also said it will start a program to help players get access to discounts for travel, among other things, and access to financial planners and support for discipline appeals. The group announced it has raised $26 million in funding.

