Florida State hosts Duquesne on Saturday, looking open a season with a victory for the first time since 2016. The Seminoles welcome 14 transfers to what was one of the nation’s youngest teams under Mike Norvell the last two seasons. Florida State is seeking to build momentum going into a Sept. 4 showdown with LSU in New Orleans. Duquesne will earn $400,000 for the game in Tallahassee.

By The Associated Press

