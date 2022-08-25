Isak arrives at Newcastle, set to complete club-record move

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Sweden striker Alexander Isak has arrived at Newcastle and appears close to completing a move from Real Sociedad to the Saudi-owned Premier League team for a reported club-record fee of 70 million euros ($70 million). Newcastle’s signing of Isak would take the spending of the richest club owners in world soccer to more than $130 million in the summer transfer window. Netherlands defender Sven Botman, England goalkeeper Nick Pope and left back Matt Targett have already joined Newcastle in this transfer window. The 22-year-old Isak burst into global consciousness through some impressive displays for Sweden at the European Championship last year.

