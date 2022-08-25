Lions rookie linebacker Rodriguez eyeing starting spot

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has become a surprising star on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” — and the sixth-round selection from Oklahoma State has a shot to start in Week 1. Rodriguez made an immediate impression on the coaching staff back in May. Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard called Rodriguez one of the smartest young players he’s ever been around. Rodriguez’s star has only risen since. Though he started training camp with the second and third-team defenses, by last week’s joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts, the majority of his reps were coming with the starters.

