Matthäus returns Maradona jersey from 1986 World Cup final

MADRID (AP) — The jersey Diego Maradona wore in the 1986 World Cup final is back in Argentine hands thanks to German great Lothar Matthäus. Matthäus swapped jerseys with Maradona at halftime of the final won by Argentina in México. He returned the historic apparel at a ceremony at the Argentina Embassy in Madrid. The shirt will be displayed at a new soccer museum in the Spanish capital. Matthäus said he also exchanged jerseys with Maradona after the 1990 World Cup final won by the Germans in Italy. He said that shirt was in a museum in Germany.

