Supreme Court paved way for shifting college TV landscape

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

The Big Ten sent shockwaves in late June with the additions of Southern California and UCLA in 2024. That led to last week’s announcement of a seven-year rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS that will see the conference receiving at least $1 billion a year. In 2020, the SEC sold the second package of football and basketball to the Walt Disney Company, making ESPN/ABC the home of SEC Football. The 10-year deal, starting in 2024, is worth at least $3 billion and is an addition to the original 20-year, $2.25-billion agreement that began in 2014. The increased revenues led to the additions of Texas and Oklahoma in 2025.

