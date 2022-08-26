Alexander Isak signs for Saudi-funded Newcastle for $70M

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has made its most eye-catching move in the transfer market since coming under Saudi ownership by setting a club record to sign Sweden striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for a reported 70 million euros ($70 million). It takes the spending of the richest club owners in world soccer to more than $130 million in the summer transfer window though Newcastle still isn’t targeting the game’s top players despite its wealth. The 22-year-old Isak burst into global consciousness through some impressive displays for Sweden at the European Championship last year. He is widely regarded as a potential star of the future thanks to his pace and dribbling ability.

