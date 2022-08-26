Allen Greene, first Black AD at Auburn, stepping down

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn athletic director Allen Greene is stepping down with five months left on his initial five-year deal. Greene was Auburn’s first Black athletic director. Auburn announced that Greene had informed President Christopher Roberts of his decision this week, citing professional reasons. Greene’s initial five-year deal was worth $625,000 annually and was set to expire Jan. 31, 2023. His biggest hire was luring football coach Bryan Harsin away from Boise State. The Tigers lost the last five games of Harsin’s debut season, followed by a school investigation into the program after an exodus of players and assistant coaches.

